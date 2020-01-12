Three die in different incidents

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, January 11

At least three persons died in different incidents in Jhapa, Dhankuta and Solukhumbu districts of Province 1.

According to Province 1 Information Officer Shekhar Koirala, Ram Prasad Yadav, 40, of Bara died on the spot after a truck hit him at Itabhattachowk of Mechinagar Municipality in Jhapa last night.

Police arrested truck driver Naresh Kumar Yadav, 48, of Badhubani, India.

Similarly, Tulasha Gautam, 69, of Damak Municipality died after a tipper hit her at Krishna Mandir in Jhapa today.

Police said the tipper hit the woman while she was crossing the road.

A helper of a truck died after the truck met with an accident at Chaubise Rural Municipality in Dhankuta.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar Rai, 35, of Rajarani, Dhankuta.

