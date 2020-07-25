Three die in separate incidents

POKHARA, JULY 24
Tej Bahadur Gurung, 80, was swept away by Seti Canal at Pokhara’s Dhikalethar today.
Gurung, who had left home at 7:30am, was found dead at the source of Duikula in Pokhara-13 at 8:00am, according to District Police Office, Kaski.
Kanchha Gurung, 76, of Chumnabri Rural Municipality-3, Gorkha has been missing after Tiseng Khola swept him away last night. In another incident, Krishna Kumari Ale, 72, was found dead in her field in Gatiya of Lakhan Rural Municipality in Gorkha last night.
In yet another incident, Krishna Regmi, 76, was killed after a tractor hit her at Tanthi Bhanjyang of Kaligandaki Rural Municipality-1, Syangja, today, said police.
