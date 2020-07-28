Three health workers among 15 detected with coronavirus infection in Parsa

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Fifteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Birgunj Metropolitan City in Parsa district, as of Monday night.

Narayani Hospital informed that the swab specimens collected from 15 persons tested through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method came out positive for the novel coronavirus.

Of the persons detected with the contagion, 14 are males and one is a female, all aged between 23 and 56 years.

According to Dr Udaya Narayan Singh at the hospital, health workers, factory workers, others tracked through contact tracing, and those undergoing PCR test on their own will are among people who tested positive on Monday.

One of the infected is known to be a resident of Ilam district, another a prisoner at Parsa District Police Office. Likewise, eight others infected by coronavirus are residents of Birgunj Metropolis — two each from wards 4, 7, 11 and 13, and a person from ward 23.

Others include a 41-year-old man from Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-5 in Bara district, and three factory workers, Dr Singh said. He stated that lab tests carried out in the hospital from July 22 to 26 resulted in 15 persons testing positive for COVID-19.

He added that 42 infected persons have been isolated in home quarantine as the Temporary Corona Special Hospital, Gandak, has already been occupied by 61 patients.

With the fifteen new cases of coronavirus infection detected on Monday night, the tally of the infected in the district has now reached 272, according to health inspector at Parsa District Health Office, Jayamod Thakur.

