Three held for beating a person to deat

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13
Police have arrested three persons for luring a real estate agent to an isolated place and looting him before beating him to death, in Bhaktapur.
Those arrested have been identified as Kami Lama, 37, aka Sherpa of Barhabise Municipality of Sindhupalchok district, Ramesh Tamang, 23, aka Jawala of Batase Municipality and Prem Tamang, 27 of Dhobi Municipality in Ramechhap district.
On October 7, Ramesh and Prem had gone to an eatery operated by Chandra Bahadur Yonjan, 61, at Sudal of Changu Narayan Municipality in Bhaktapur.
There they drank beer and impressed Yonjan saying that they had lots of money and were in search of some land in the area.
Yonjan, also a real estate agent, believed their story.
The duo asked Yonjan if he could help them buy some land. Yonjan took the prospective buyers to an |isolated place around one kilometre away from the eatery to show some land plots.
Upon reaching the place, the duo thrashed him and looted his gold chain and smart phone and fled the scene. Yonjan, who fell unconscious on the ground, was rescued after sometime and rushed to Thimi-based Madhyapur Hospital. With the help of his family, Yonjan was transferred to Basundhara-based Greencity Hospital. But, despite all efforts to save his life, Yonjan succumbed to his injuries the next day.
The Metropolitan Crime Division, which initiated search for the absconders, was able to nab the perpetrators yesterday from Bouddha area.
Police said the deceased had allegedly borrowed money from Kami Lama.
As he had been refusing to pay back the amount, Kami had hired Ramesh and Prem, who looted his valuables and thrashed him to death.
Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Thapa of the crime division said all the three have been charged with murder. He said the group was involved in criminal activities in the past also. “They had a history of disguising themselves as rich people, lure real-estate owners at isolated places mostly on the outskirts of the valley and then loot them,” SSP Thapa said.
A version of this article appears in print on October 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
BAJURA, OCTOBER 12 The coronavirus infection risk has increased as the local levels in Bajura have resumed operation of schools in the district. Some teachers have returned to their work places with the virus from the Tarai, among other places. Health workers in the district said coronavir Read More...
Our agriculture sector will remain stagnant as long as we continue to depend on subsistence farming In developed countries like the USA, Israel and Japan, less than 3 per cent of their total population is engaged in the agriculture sector. But they produce more than enough food and also sell it to Read More...
The human body is nothing but our visible core. Diffused far around it are two concentric lepton ‘shells’. When two individuals approach one another, the ‘shells’ come into contact, offering a channel for the transmission of information. Take for example, the case of a mother and child, or t Read More...
A couple of years after I left the company, my senior colleague Ram reportedly died from alcohol-related disease. A former company driver announced the sad news to me. He would often visit me to mention with a tinge of regret that Ram had become a reckless mess going to doctors inebriated. R Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 12 Ten policemen, including a sub-inspector, of Dhangadi’s Border Police Post at Bahuliya in Kailali are likely to face action in connection with the death of a youth in police custody. According to District Police Office acting Chief DSP Pratik Bista, investigation has bee Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12 This year, Standard Chartered Nepal has launched enhanced mobile banking app and enhanced internet banking platform for retail clients in the country. Enhanced features include online payment of EMI in partnership with Fonepay (inter-bank), card management, personal detai Read More...
KATHMANDU: Civil Mall has announced attractive gift hampers for its customers on the occasion of the Dashain and Tihar festivals. Customers purchasing goods worth more than Rs 1,000 will receive these gift vouchers and will be able to participate in a lucky draw of Yamaha FZ bike, said Amir Thaku Read More...
KATHMANDU: Dhulikhel Zipline, under the Worldwide Adventures, is offering discounts during this festive season. An adventurous activity that has been halted for last six months has been resumed with 30 per cent discount offer to adventure lovers. Issuing a press statement on Monday, the company h Read More...