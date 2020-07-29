Three injured in Bhojpur flood

Himalayan News Service

Bhojpur, July 28

At least three persons were injured after flood in a local river destroyed huts which were used as shops at Shadananda Municipality, in Bhojpur, today.

The injured have been identified as Amrit Ghale, 24, his wife Anisha Ghale, 20, and their 18-month-old daughter Aayusha. Police said the flood destroyed the huts at 06:00am today. Information Officer of Bhojpur District Police Office Pradip Lama said a police team deployed from Kudakakaule Police Post had rescued the injured. He added that the condition of the minor was normal while the couple was sent to Dingla for treatment. Property worth Rs two lakh was destroyed in the disaster.

Similarly, a road section along the Mid-hill Highway was obstructed due to landslides following continuous rainfall in Bhojpur. The road was obstructed after landslides occurred at Purbi Pauwadumma Rural Municipality last night. Police said vehicular movement resumed from this afternoon after a police team deployed from Tiwaribhanjyang Area Police Office, in coordination with locals, cleared the landslide debris.

Likewise, road was also obstructed at Temkemayum Rural Municipality due to landslides at Sirdali. Around 10 metres of the road was covered with mud.

