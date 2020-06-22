Three killed, four vehicles damaged in Palpa landslide

BHAIRAHWA: Three persons lost their lives, one sustained injuries and four vehicles were damaged in a landslide at Sombare of Tansen Municipality-11 in Palpa district, on Monday.
However, police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons.
According to the in-charge of District Traffic Police Office, Sub-inspector Narayan Kafle, a diesel tanker (Lu 1 Kha 1928) was struck by the landslide, killing three and injuring one person this afternoon.
All other persons travelling in a mini-truck, jeep, and car — also hit by the landslide — have come into contact with the police.
Meanwhile, clearing of debris is underway to resume vehicular movement along the road, police said.
