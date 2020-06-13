Three killed in separate road accidents

GAIGHAT/CHITWAN, JUNE 12
Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Udayapur, Chitwan and Bhojpur districts in the past two days.
A nine-year-old girl died after a tractor met with an accident at Nepaltar’s Baghkhor of Udayapur on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Bibisha Pandey, 9. SP Bir Bahadur Budha Magar said police have arrested driver Bidur Pandey. The overloaded tractor had turned turtle on the street.
In Chitwan, a driver died when the truck he was driving fell off the bridge into a gorge along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section of Ichhakamana Rural Municipality-5. The deceased has been identified as Bijay Rumba, 32. He died while undergoing treatment at Bharatpur Hospital yesterday morning.
Pushpa Parajuli, 14, of Ram Prasad Rai Rural Municipality in Bhojpur died in a tractor accident on Thursday evening. Parajuli died on the spot after the tractor went out of control and fell some 50 metres down the road. Five others were injured in the accident.
