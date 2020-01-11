Three killed in separate road accidents

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, January 10

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Rautahat last night.

A pillion rider died after a tractor hit a motorbike at Sukdev Chowk along the Gaur-Chandrapur road section at Yamunamai Rural Municipality. The deceased is Ramadhar Thakur, 45. Critically injured Bike rider Sushil Thakur, 22, is being treated at Tarai Hospital, Birgunj. Police have arrested tractor driver Santosh Sah.

Miradevi Sah, 35, of Dewahi Gonahi Municiplaity-4, was killed after a tractor loaded with potatoes hit her at Dhamura of Brindraban Municipality-7. Critically injured Mira died at City Hospital, Birgunj. Police nabbed driver of the tractor Gudu Yadav.

In yet another accident, a youth in his mid-thirties died on the spot when a tractor loaded with sugarcane hit him in Katahariya Municipality-9. Identity of the dead is yet to be established. The tractor driver is at large.

