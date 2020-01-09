Three killed, seven injured in two road accidents in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Three persons were killed and seven others injured in road accidents at two separate places in Udayapur district on Wednesday.

Police said two persons died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in Tapli Rural Municipality-2 while a person was killed and three others injured in Triyuga Municipality-10 the day before.

According to Katari-based Area Police Office (APO), a four-wheeler (Me 1 Ja 2662) heading to Rampur Jhilka from Tapli ran out of control and fell 50 metres below the road, killing two persons and injuring three others, at Dapeni, at around 7:00 pm yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Milan Rai (26) of Lekhgaun in Tapli-2 and the vehicle owner Mahendra Rai (32) of Birtamod, Jhapa while the injured are Baburam Rai (27), Rasmaya Rai (40), Moti Lal Rai (32) of Bachhang, all the residents of Tapli-2 and driver Komal Raj Magar (21) of Okhle in Tapli-1.

Meanwhile, the injured are receiving treatment at Katari Hospital.

Similarly, an autorickshaw (Sa 1 Ha 3891) heading towards Chuwade from Gaighat overturned killing a person and injuring three others in Triyuga Municipality-10, at 6:00 pm yesterday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Magar at Udayapur District Police Office (DPO) identified the deceased as Sita Danuwar (20) and injured as Mahendra Basnet (27), Govinda Karki (60), Manju Danuwar (37), all the residents of Triyuga-7.

Basnet has been admitted to Biratnagar-based Nobel Hospital while Karki and Danuwar are receiving treatment at District Hospital, Udayapur, police informed.

Meanwhile, police have detained the three-wheeler driver, Hem Bahadur BK (28) of Triyuga-4 for further investigation into the incident, SP Magar informed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook