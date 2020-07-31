Three missing persons in Kailali flood found dead

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: At least three persons reported missing in the Kailali floods brought upon by the incessant rainfall since Wednesday, have been found dead.

The deceased have been identified as Ishwar Shah, 40 and Chakra BK aged 33, of Bhanji Municipality-8. The dead bodies have been traced approximately one kilometre south of Sunphata in the Municipality, this morning.

Both BK and Shah had been reported missing since Wednesday after being swept away by the Kada river floods.

Similarly, a 11-year-old teenager of Janakpur, identified as Skale Chaudhary, who had earlier been reported missing, was found dead adjacent to the drainage in Bhanji Municipality, on Thursday night.

Nepal is currently grappling with the monsoon-induced natural calamities including flood and mudslides atop the looming COVID-19 pandemic which has had the government’s hand full.

