Three more cases confirmed, total tally hits 45 on Wednesday

(UPDATED)

KATHMANDU: Three new cases of Covid-19 have been registered on Wednesday, which has taken the nationwide tally of coronavirus transmission to 45.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, three new persons, whose samples had been sent to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, have come out positive for the coronavirus.

The new cases too are from Udayapur, which has now been sealed with a surge in number of infections in the district. With today’s addition, 27 active cases hail from the district.

All three of them are currently in quarantine and preparations are going on to transport them to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, seven persons have recovered, which brings the active number of cases to 38. While 35 are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country, the three new patients are in the process of being taken into isolation for treatment.

