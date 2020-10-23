Three more Covid-19 infected die in Chitwan

CHITWAN: Three COVID-19 infected persons who were admitted at two different hospitals of Chitwan district died in the last 24 hours.

An 84-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man who were undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College died of infection this morning.

The octogenarian was a permanent resident of Rapti Municiplaity-5 in the district while the 70-year-old man was from Bharatpur Metropolitan City-7 in the district.

Similarly, another deceased, a 57-year-old man of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-7, died on Thursday night on the course of treatment at Bharatpur Hospital.

All of three of them were undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospitals.