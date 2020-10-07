Three more Covid-19 related fatalities reported in Butwal

BUTWAL: Three more COVID-19 infected persons undergoing treatment in different COVID-19 treatment facilities have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours in Butwal of Rupandehi district.

Among them, two breathed their last during the course of treatment at COVID-19 Special Hospital while another succumbed to the virus in course of the treatment at Lumbini Provincial Hospital.

The 76-year-old man of Sunwal Municipality-5 in Nawalparasi passed away at 12:50 am today. He was suffering from dry cough, high fever, hypertension, diabetes and asthma, informed Dr Bishnu Gautam, information officer at COVID-19 Special Hospital, Butwal.

Similalry, the 55-year-old woman of Butwal Sub-metropolitan City-9 died today at 5:30 am today at the same hospital, added Dr Gautam. The woman was suffering from dry cough, high fever, hypertension and respiratory ailment.

Meanwhile, 71-year-old woman from Rapti Rural Municipality-8 in Dang district passed away in Lumbini State Hospital on at 6:30 pm Tuesday, shared Dr Gautam. She was also suffering from fever and respiratory-related complications.