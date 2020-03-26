Three more on same flight identified, search on for fourth

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, March 25

The Identities of three persons, who shared the Qatar Airline plane with a girl who tested positive for COVID-19, have been ascertained.

After the girl who flew on the Qatar Airline plane tested positive for COVID-19, the government had started tracking down passengers who were on the same flight.

Of the three, two have been kept in quarantine. Banke DSP Shiv Bahadur Singh said the two had been placed in quarantine at Mahendra Multiple Campus, Nepalgunj.

They are from wards 9 and 6 of then Pripahawa VDC and Ward No 2 of then Saigaun VDC. Police are finding the fourth person. “When we matched the citizenship numbers sent by the centre, all three were found to be from Banke,” said police.

After the 19-year-old tested positive for COVID-19, Banke District Administration had received a letter containing their names and citizenship numbers.

Of the 158 passengers travelling on the plane, 125 were Nepali nationals. According to government sources, preparations are on to find all Nepali nationals, who had travelled on the plane and to examine their health and keep them in quarantine.

A version of this article appears in print on March 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

