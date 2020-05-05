Three NCP (Chand) cadres arrested with explosives in Ilam

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Ilam district In-charge and two other cadres of Netra Bikram Chand-led group have been arrested with a huge cache of explosives at Mai municipality in Ilam. A joint team of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force arrested them on Monday night.

lam district In-Charge Pushpa Koirala of Sankhuwasabha, and leaders—Pasang Sherpa, 24, of Taplejung district and Pasang Tamang, 19, of Udayapur district were arrested with 19 pieces of detonator, a pressure cooker bomb, pipe filled with explosives, one grenade, meter used in bomb explosion, different improvised explosive device (IED), four remote knife and documents, said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ilam district police, Hira Bahadur Pandey.

The arrestees have been brought to District Police Office, Ilam.

