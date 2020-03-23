Three Nepalis in quarantine in Portugal for COVID-19

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LISBON: One Nepali in Portugal has been confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 and is under medication at a hospital there, it has been reported.

Three other suspected Nepalis have been quarantined. However, the final medical reports of the three are awaited.

The infected person, who works in the agricultural sector is admitted to a Faro-based hospital.

Portugal, a country within the European Union, housing a portion of Nepalis, has already declared a state of emergency to stem the spread of the virus.

