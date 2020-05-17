THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Three new cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), this evening.

With these recent additions of positive cases, the national tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 295.

The three cases were confirmed after Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test run at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS).

Among the infected are a 34-year-old female of Dhankuta, 29-year-old female and 36-year-old male of Biratnagar, Morang.

As per the current information, the infected have come in contact with the health personnel and are reported to be in sound health.

The second Covid-19 fatality was also reported earlier on Sunday. A 25-year-old man died following health complications, while staying in a quarantine facility at Banke. He had returned from India on May 12.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook