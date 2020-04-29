Three new COVID-19 cases identified in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Three new persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Birgunj Metropolitan City of Parsa district, today.

According to a doctor at Narayani Hospital in Birgunj, three new persons were found to have been infected with coronavirus while tracing the contacts of one of the earlier infected persons.

Preparations are going on to bring all three of them to the isolation ward of Narayani Hospital for treatment, said a hospital source.

According to preliminary information, among the infected, one person is from Chhapkaiya in Birgunj Metropolis-3 while two are from Jeetpur-Simara Sub-Metropolitan City of Bara district.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook