Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Three persons from Udayapur district, who were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Morang and Sunsari succumbed to COVID-19 in two consecutive days.

The deceased have been identified as a 21-year-old man of Salghari Bagaha in Triyuga Municipality-4, a 65-year-old woman of Triyuga-11 and a 42-year-old man of Chaudandigadhi Municipality-2, according to chief at Udayapur District Police Office, Mohan Subedi.

The youth was admitted to Nobel Hospital in Morang after he suffered from breathing issues, on November 7. He succumbed to COVID-19 in course of treatment on Tuesday.

Likewise, the man from Chaudandigadhi died from the novel coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), the hospital’s spokesperson Dr Ashish Shrestha said. He had been admitted to the hospital after having high fever on October 30. He tested positive for the virus two days after.

Similarly, the woman patient succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at Budhiganga-based Birat Teaching Hospital in Morang district on Monday morning. Her husband is also suffering from COVID-19 and said to be undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 9 in the district. All of them succumbed to the viral infections while undergoing treatment at hospitals in Kathmandu, Dharan and Biratnagar.

