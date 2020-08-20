Three police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Three police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 at Lamjung District Police Office.

The persons infected by the novel coronavirus are all males — a 22-year-old from Badigad Rural Municipality in Baglung district, 32-year-old from Ganjamuna Rural Municipality in Dhading district and another 32-year-old from Kawasoti Municipality in Nawalpur district.

Two constables and a head constable tested positive for the disease in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test carried out through contact tracing at the DPO, according to Lamjung’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Krishna Prasad Sharma. Swab specimens were collected from 46 police personnel and nine prisoners and sent to Gandaki Province Laboratory on Sunday. Test reports of eight police personnel and three prisoners are awaited.

Meanwhile, the infected persons are undergoing treatment at the isolation facility in the Urban Development Office building in Sahaji, Besisahar Municipality-7 in the district.

The DPO has taken cautionary steps since a sub inspector returning to the office from his home village in Tanahun tested positive for COVID-19, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa at the DPO.

A total of 116 persons have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus in Lamung while 111 persons have recovered. Meanwhile, five persons infected by the contagion have been receiving treatment at health facilities in the district.

