Nepal | June 11, 2020

Three RT-PCR machines to be dispatched to Sudurpaschim Province by Friday

Published: June 11, 2020 1:42 pm On: Nepal
Tekendra Deuba
DHANGADHI: The federal government has decided to dispatch three Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines to Sudurpaschim Province by Friday.

At a press meeting organised by Press Organisation Kailali, at Dhangadhi Airport today, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta said that three PCR machines would be dispatched to Sudurpaschim Province by Friday. He said one PCR machine would be dispatched to Kanchanpur and one each to two hilly districts in the province with an objective to make COVID-19 testing and treatment more effective.

The Industry Minister assured that discussion would take place to find the possibility of employing Nepali migrant workers including returnees from India, in the country.

A team led by Minister Bhatta including secretary at MoICS Chandra Kumar Ghimire, National Planning Commission member Sushil Bhatta, and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representatives working in partnership for the promotion of cottage and small industries reached Dhangadhi today.

The team would return to Kathmandu by a chartered flight of Yeti Airlines today itself, under-secretary Hitesh Ojha informed.

A large number of Nepali migrant workers have been returning home from India after businesses shut down with the imposition of lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Returnees flocking the quarantines are under high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

