Three Syangja policemen contract COVID-19, District Police Office sealed

Bharat Koirala

Share Now:











POKHARA: At least three police personnel have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Syangja, on Tuesday.

According to the Chief District Officer Gangabahadur Chhetri, three policemen aged 33, 34 and 38, stationed at the District Police Office have been confirmed with transmission of the respiratory disease.

On observation of fever among four security personnel since the past few days, their swab specimen were sent for PCR testing, three of which tested positive for Covid-19.

Those diagnosed with the disease have been kept in isolation for treatment at the provincial headquarter in Pokhara.

District Police Office sealed

Following the confirmation of the cases, the DPO has been sealed while temporary provision has been set up to carry out the law enforcement activities, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Raj Kandel.

Furthermore, the swab samples of all the police personnel at the the DPO will be assembled and sent immediately for COVID-19 testing, added Kandel.

As many as 1,329 cases of coronavirus contraction have been detected in Gandaki province. Meanwhile, 1,020 earlier diagnosed with the infection have recovered while four lives have been lost consequential to the pandemic.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook