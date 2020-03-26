Three Tanahun local levels to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients

Madan wagle

DAMAULI: Three local levels of Tanahun district have decided to provide free treatment to people contracting COVID-19.

Issuing a statement, Bhimad Municipality, Myagde Rural Municipality and Rising Rural Municipality announced that they will bear all costs for treatment for the coronavirus infected.

The local levels have also been keeping track of the people returning from foreign countries and placing them in home quarantine to prevent and control the possible spread of the disease in the district.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook