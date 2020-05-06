Three wards of Birgunj metropolis sealed off

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: With the detection of 17 new cases of coronavirus infection in a single day, sensitive areas of Birgunj Metropolitan City have been sealed off.

District Administration Office (DAO), Parsa, issuing a notice on Wednesday, has decided to seal off wards 1, 2 and 3 of the metropolis and restrict movement in major roads of the city.

According to Parsa DAO, the district administration decided to seal off the three wards as the newly infected cases were found in ward 3, which neighbours wards 1 and 2.

Likewise, the district administration has also increased security in the border region close to wards 1 and 2 of the metropolitan city.

Furthermore, movement of vehicles has been restricted in the main road of the city from Power House to Rajat Jayanti Chok. Similarly, movement of people has also been restricted except to seek medical services or for the procurement of essential goods, and in cases of emergency.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook