Three wood smugglers arrested in Sunsari

SANTOSH KAFLE

DHARAN: Three persons have been arrested on the charge of smuggling wood from a forest in Ramdhuni Municipality-6 of Sunsari district on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Keshav Khadka, Arjun Limbu, and Roshan Rai, all three hailing from Ramdhuni-6.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Armed Police Force (APF) and forest officers arrested the trio red-handed while they were loading felled timbers of Sakhuwa species in the tractor (Ko 2 Ta 9990) inside the Ramdhuni Forest. The forest falls under the National Forest Area in Sunsari.

The team also seized nine logs of Sakhuwa, a motorcycle (Sa 1 Pa 7498) and four mobile sets from their possession.

The arrestees along with the timbers have been handed over to Division Forest Office, Inaruwa for further investigation and action.

Following the increased activities of wood smugglers during the lockdown, a team under the command of APF Inspector Ashok Neupane has been mobilised to patrol the forest in Sunsari.

