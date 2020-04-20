THT Impact: Bajura local working in US donates face-masks for health workers

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: A Nepali national practising nursing in the United States of America has contributed surgical masks to health workers fighting the COVID-19 crisis in Bajura after its insufficiency was brought to her notice through an earlier story published in The Himalayan Times.

Bhagyashwari Singh of Budhiganga Rural Municipality-1 in Bajura district, currently working in the US, has provided 1,800 surgical masks for the health workers mobilised across various health desks in the district.

After reading the news, published on April 14, related to the challenges faced by health workers in lack of protective equipment, Singh with the help of a medical student at the Patan Academy of Health Sciences, donated the masks.

The masks have been distributed to health workers of several local levels in coordination with THT’s regional correspondent Prakash Singh.

“I came to know about health workers working relentlessly in high-risk conditions with minimal supplies. Therefore, I made the contribution. Moreover, I too am a nurse by profession. Therefore, I can relate to the problems faced by the health workers,” said the donor.

Health coordinator of Budhiganga Rural Municipality appreciated the gesture adding that this was a big help in the time of need.

The Himalayan Times through its regional correspondents has been covering and reporting on various issues related to the COVID-19 crisis.

