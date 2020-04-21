THT Impact: Woman with burn injuries sent to Kathmandu for treatment

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: A 35-year-old woman with burn injuries, who was struggling for her life at District Hospital in Bajura in lack of finances, has been sent to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Gauchana Miya, a resident of Budhinanda Municipality-6, suffered burn injuries on her face, neck and chest on April 3, informed Dr Rohit Giri at the district hospital.

She was later transported to Bajura District Hospital from Kolti Primary Health Centre with the support of an international non-government organisation, Phase Nepal, where she has been undergoing treatment despite the hospital’s advice to Miya’s relatives to take her to Kathmandu for further treatment. Owing to financial constraints, that had not been possible.

After the news of Miya’s struggle was published in The Himalayan Times on April 18, Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) has come forward to help her in her treatment.

According to Dr Roop Chandra Bishwokarma, chief at the District Hospital, Miya was sent to Kathmandu after NHEDF offered to bear the cost of her treatment. Budhinanda Municipality provided Rs 50,000, Major Rabin Shrestha of Nepal Army Rs 2,000, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Janak Bohora Rs 2,000, while Janak Dhami and Janga Bahadur Bista each donated Rs 4,000 to manage the ambulance to transport Miya to Kathmandu.

The NHEDF will bear the cost of Miya’s treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) along with her food and accomodation, informed Samrat Singh Basnet, president of the foundation.

According to Dr Giri, Miya suffered 27 percent burn injuries on her body.

