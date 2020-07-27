THT Journo donates prize money to support malnourished children in Bajura

KATHMANDU: The Himalayan Times’ Bajura correspondent Prakash Singh has donated his prize money to provide support to the malnourished children. Singh was awarded for his contribution in reporting poverty and malnutrition prevailing in the rural parts of far-western Nepal.
Journalist Singh, who has been working with the THT for a long time, was honoured with ‘Community Journalist International Award’ at a programme organised by International Network for Nepali Journalistsin Kathmandu on March 1.
Singh was awarded 500 US dollars for his contribution to social issues and its positive impact on society.
Singh’s report on malnutrition in Bajura was selected among 351 investigative and feature stories published in 2019 in the ‘big media’.
At the time, the THT Journalist had announced that he would support the poor children who were suffering from malnutrition and did not have access to treatment.
With the award money, Singh helped the malnourished two-month-old son of Purwa Damai of Budhinanda Municipality-1 in getting admitted at the Bajura District Hospital. Although Damai’s child had been referred by Kolti Primary Health Centre to the hospital, he could not afford to take him there. Meanwhile, the child is said to have returned home following treatment at the hospital.
Likewise, Singh also provided four children of Pulti Rawal of Jagannath Rural Municipality, with milk, clothes and food for a month. Similarly, he also helped two malnourished children of Basanti Luwar of Sappata, Swamikartik Rural Municipality-1. The motherless children are now said to be under the protection of SOS Bajura.
Singh said, “The award money was enough for helping children belonging to three families only,” and added that he had to use additional amount to help others.
Singh, who has also been elected President of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Bajura chapter, has also been donating all other allowances for the welfare of malnourished children.
Bajura’s THT correspondent has collected more than Rs 6 million to provide support to the poor people of rural area deprived of treatment at the health institutions.
