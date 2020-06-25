THT journo feted

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











HETAUDA: Reporter of The Himalayan Times daily Prakash Dahal was honoured with Rs 13,500 at the municipal assembly of Hetauda sub-metropolis in Makawanpur on Wednesday for informing people through his writings about development activities.

Sub-metropolis Deputy Mayor Mina Lama offered a certificate to Dahal in the presence of Chief Minister Dormani Poudel. — HNS

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook