Tiger population near double in Nepal

Banke, August 2
Nepal has neared the target of doubling the number of Royal Bengal tigers by 2022.
Bardiya National Park now has nearly 100 tigers — an increase from 87 recorded in the last tiger census.
Nepal has continued efforts to increase the number of tigers with the formulation and implementation of the Tiger Conservation Work Plan. In line with the work plan, priority has been given to the protection of tiger habitat, its species and source of water.
The work plan was formulated also to face the challenge created by growing human-tiger conflict and adopt proper adaptation measures.
Chief Conservation Officer at BNP Ananath Baral informed that activities were being conducted as per the work plan.
Similarly, the number of tigers has reached 21 in Banke National Park, according Chief Conservation Officer. He said, “Currently,
Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan are in a campaign to double the number of tigers. It is estimated that there are some 4,000 Bengal tigers in the world.”
In an international conference held in Russia in 2010, 13 countries, including Nepal, had committed to double the tiger population by 2022. As per the resolution, Nepal needs to increase the number of tigers to 250. In 2010, Nepal had 121 tigers, which now has reached 235, Baral added.
In addition to adult tigers, Nepal also has many cubs. In the coming census, the cubs will be enumerated.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
