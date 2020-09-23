Torrential rain to continue till Saturday in most parts of Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As most parts of the country are witnessing torrential rain this week, the accompanied risks are also following with this weather.

Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has shared that the rainy weather would continue till Saturday as monsoon would make an exit late this year.

It was forecasted earlier that the monsoon will end in September 23 but now it is expected to stay a week longer.

The elaborate data from DHM’s website showed that River Narayani in Danda station, River Tinau in Lumbini station, River Kankai in Chandragadi Airport station and Mainachuli station is showing a red warning. The accumulated rain in the last 24 hours in these rivers is 137.8 mm, 129.8 mm, 152.2 mm and 155.8 mm respectively. (An accumulated rain of 140 mm in 24 hr indicates potential threat for landslides in steep slope and high flow in local areas.)

Last nine hours saw heavy rainfall in areas such as Suryapura, Lumbini, Bhairahawa, Banganga, Rupandehi and Kapilbastu.

Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal has sent alerts stating that the flow in rivers is expected to increase in all the rivers of the country from the night of September 22 and will increase drastically between the period of September 23 till 26.

In another alert it released today, the NDRR stated that the flow would increase today, tomorrow and day after in all rivers; while in Tinau, West Rapti, Babai, Narayani’s Kaligandaki and other tributaries it will increase from tonight and may reach warning level and subsequently danger level tomorrow.

These rivers may witness flash flood during this period.

he department has requested people to remain vigilant and not to carry out activities in the river areas till September 27.

Currently, there is a low pressure accumulating in the northern part of Chhattisgarh, India and is shifting towards the west-northwest.

DHM shared that the weather condition this afternoon would observe thunder and lightning, including mild to moderate rain and heavy rain in some places of all provinces, while very heavy rain in few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Similarly, it stated that few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Karnali Province might experience very heavy rainfall tonight and tomorrow. Province 2 may join this weather Thursday night.

On Friday, most of Province 1, 2 and Bagmati Province and few areas in other provinces will observe mild to moderate rainfall while few areas of Province 1, 2 and Bagmati Province may observe heavy rainfall.

