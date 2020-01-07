Tourists at Rara Lake left in lurch as communications break down in Mugu

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

RARA: The communications have broken down with the disruption of all networks of Nepal Telecom for four days in Mugu district.

The radio link of telecom tower at Danphe Lek of Jumla conked out after heavy snowfall, resulting in the disruption in communications. GSM and STD networks stopped functioning in Mugu with the snow hit on telecom tower. Even the ADSL internet service has been closed down in the district.

The Danphe Lek of Jumla saw continuous snowfall last Thursday and Friday. Following the internet disruption, all government and non-government offices and financial and banking institutions have faced sheer difficulty in service delivery. Branch Manager at Rastriya Banijya Bank, Harindra Bohara, informed that the customers have thronged the bank but the bank was not able to run all services. Although the bank has set up an internal internet with VSAT, it is quite slow. A bank customer from Bhamdanda village of Chhayanath Rural Municipality-4, Bishnu Bahadur Bhandari, complained that it took more than three hours for him to check the amount in his account. Moreover, the students are facing problems — they are not able to fill in the form for public service exam after the internet disruption.

Likewise, Accountant Lokraj Shahi at Chhayanath Sakosa, the biggest financial institution in the district, shared that microfinance, investment, saving and payment were badly affected following the communications break down.

Meanwhile, the tourists visiting Rara Lake from the country and abroad have been unable to contact their family members and relatives. Nepal Telecom Office itself is at the receiving end — not able to issue bills and sell SIM cards. Although WorldLink, NCell and Subisu have expanded service in Mugu, the service they provide is very slow and unreliable. It has been learnt that even the technicians are confused over the extent of damage in Telecom tower owing to snowfall and adverse weather, according to Mugu Telecom Office.

