Tractor driver, assistant held with 100kg marijuana in Siraha

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: Police in Siraha district nabbed two persons along with a tractor carrying a huge cache of marijuana in Mirchaiya Municipality-1.

Mirchaiya-based Area Police Office (APO) detained the two persons and impounded a tractor (Na 5 ta 14) laden with 100 kilograms of marijuana at Manaharwa in Mirchaiya Municipality-1, on Sunday midnight.

They have been identified as local residents Sundar Kapar (19), the tractor driver, and his assistant Jitendra Kampar (26).

Police working under a special security plan during the time of festivities seized the illegal drugs packed in five big packages and two small packages, spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at Siraha District Police Office (DPO) informed.

Security personnel also seized Indian Rupees 26,000 from the arrestees. Police informed that they have confessed to transporting the drugs they had themselves bought into the Chure region.

