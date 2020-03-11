Tractor driver, assistant killed in Tanahun accident

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Two persons died after the tractor they were travelling on fell below the road in Bandipur Rural Municipality-5 of Tanahun district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as tractor driver Prem Kumal (21) of Palungtar Municipality-7 in Gorkha district and his assistant Rajkumar Pariyar (23) of Bandipur-4 in Tanahun.

The incident occurred when the tractor (Ga 1 Ta 4808), en route to Bahun Bhanjyang to Korika, fell some 150 metres below the road at Korika, killing Kumal on the spot and critically injuring Pariyar, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lila Raj Lamichhane, spokesperson at District Police Office, Tanahun.

Injured Pariyar was rushed to Dumre-based Lakshmi Hospital where he breathed his last during the course of treatment, added DSP Lamichhane.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent to Damauli Hospital for postmortem, said police. They have yet to establish the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police added.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook