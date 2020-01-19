Traffic awareness programme ends in Birgunj

Himalayan News Service

Birgunj, January 18

A public awareness programme on traffic management concluded in Birgunj today.

District Traffic Police Office in Birgunj, Parsa, organised the programme in cooperation with Rastriya Banijaya Bank at Ghantaghar in Birgunj.

Mayor Bijaya Kumar Sarawagi of Birgunj metropolis said the municipal council had approved expansion of 15 metres width to the north and south of the main-road of the city. “But it was difficult to carry out the expansion as a case regarding the same is still subjudice in the district court,” he said.

Mayor Sarawagi said traffic in the city could be managed if the main road of the city was expanded. He complained that some people and government departments did not help in the management of traffic.

“The metropolis alone could not implement its decision though Birgunj was announced a no-horn zone,” he said.

Chief District Officer Jitendra Basnet, Birgunj Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Gopal Kadariya, Federation of Nepali Journalists Parsa Chairman Shyam Banjara, SP Somendra Singh Rathaur, among others, also attended the programme.

SP Shyam Kumar Mahato, in-charge of Province 2 Traffic Police delivered welcome speech at the programme and Bishwo Prakash Pokhrel of Rastriya Banijaya Bank concluded the programme by thanking everyone. Inspector Kamal Raj Pandit facilitated the programme. A rally was taken out from Ghantaghar of Birgunj before the programme began.

