Traffic police unveil safe journey plan for Visit Nepal Year 2020

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, December 23

Traffic police in Sudurpashim Province have brought out a safe journey plan targeting ‘Visit Nepal Year 2020.’

Province Traffic Police Office, Attariya, unveiled special system in a bid to ensure safe journey for tourists and facilitate them to reach their destinations easily. Under the programme, the traffic police have paid serious attention to sensitive areas.

According to traffic police, sample traffic police board will be put up in sensitive areas from the safety and security point of view. SP Lokendra Shrestha in Sudurpaschim Traffic Police Office said traffic police would be deployed to welcome tourists in different border areas, including Kailali. He informed tourists would be welcomed at Mitranagar Customs of Kailali and Gaddachauki border of Kanchanpur. He added police would carry out security check in the border areas.

Chief at Kanchanpur District Traffic Police Office Inspector Prakash KC said special security was managed for tourists arriving in the country. It is said province and local governments have yet to plan any programme to facilitate tourists.

A version of this article appears in print on December 24, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook