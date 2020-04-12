Highlights from Sunday’s Health Ministry media briefing

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), Dr Bikash Devkota in his regular media briefing on Sunday provided latest COVID-19 related updates from across the country.

Speaking at the briefing, Dr Devkota informed that 5184 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests have been run in the country till date, under which 795 samples of throat swab were tested in the last 24 hours.

With 628 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours; in total, 4020 tests have been conducted at the Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory until today.

Meanwhile, 1164 PCR tests have been conducted outside the valley. An additional 168 tests in the last 24 hours have been confirmed.

Similarly, 7973 persons have been kept in quarantine facilities throughout the country while 85 persons are in isolation.

Dr Devkota quoted that Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) kit has been made available across all 77 districts in the seven provinces adding that 3321 RDT tests have been reported until today.

This confirms that combining both the PCR and RDT tests, until today 8,505 tests to detect the suspects of the corona infection have been run in the country.

The government has operated call centre helplines to answer the concerns of the public regarding the COVID-19 related issues, which has received 3,136 queries.

Based on the entries of self evaluated symptoms made by the people kept in quarantine facilities on the government launched mobile application and website, it has been learnt that 15, 070 persons have made entries, making the number of those in the red zone 206. The contact tracing of these persons are underway, added Dr Baskota.

Non Resident Nepali Resident (NRNA) South Korea has made a contribution of 4, 000 PCR reagents along with 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), according to MoHP.

Furthermore, 460 sample of throat swab have been collected from 6 places in Darchula district for PCR testing.

In the wake of the additional corana infection cases reported in the country today, the ministry has urged the public to remain in isolation to curb the possible spread of the virus, while it is also committed to increasing the radius of sample testing, to detect the potential patients of the COVID-19 infection.

