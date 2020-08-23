Travelers stranded in Dubai to come home today via Nepal Airlines’ flight

KATHMANDU: Nepalis that were stranded in Dubai airport following the government’s decision to cancel their repatriation last week, will fly home today.
According to the Nepal Airlines Corporation, a wide-body aircraft A-330 has left for Dubai this morning and is scheduled to return with the passengers at 4.15 pm. More than 260 passengers will arrive from Dubai in the flight.
Earlier, on August 18, government had cancelled a scheduled flight to repatriate the Nepalis citing lack of quarantine facility for the incoming passengers. The NAC aircraft had then returned Kathmandu empty, leaving the passengers stranded in Dubai.
The cabinet later revised its earlier decision and allowed the rescue flights following widespread criticism from all quarters, including by the passengers in question.
From September 1, regular international flights will also resume, in which only Nepali nationals, diplomatic staffers, UN staffers from the countries with easy facility for PCR tests will be allowed entry.
Meanwhile, chartered flights will operate on recommendation of the diplomatic missions.
Four flights have been scheduled to bring back Nepalis from various countries on Sunday, as per Tribhuvan International Airport official.
At least 23,044,144 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 798,558 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. T Read More...
SYDNEY: Antarctic air reaching Australia's south-east triggered snowfall down to low altitudes across several states on Saturday, with many people out enjoying the rare event despite wild winds and heavy snow that closed some roads. Pictures of snowy towns and landscapes across New South Wales Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 634 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 31,117. Of the newly infected persons, 182 are females while 452 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,519 specimens t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 592,418 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. Two persons died from the highly contagious disease in Sunsari district including a six-year-old gir Read More...
RUPANDEHI: A pregnant woman who was found infected with coronavirus in Butwal and referred to Nepalgunj Medical College in Kohalpur underwent a surgery to give birth to a baby today. The 28-year-old woman from Butwal Sub-metropolis-11 was earlier denied admission by Lumbini Provincial Hospital af Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has recorded 216 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Population. This is the highest single-day cases reported so far from the three districts within the valley. Of the 216 cases, 160 surfaced in Kathmandu district a Read More...