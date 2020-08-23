Travelers stranded in Dubai to come home today via Nepal Airlines’ flight

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepalis that were stranded in Dubai airport following the government’s decision to cancel their repatriation last week, will fly home today.

According to the Nepal Airlines Corporation, a wide-body aircraft A-330 has left for Dubai this morning and is scheduled to return with the passengers at 4.15 pm. More than 260 passengers will arrive from Dubai in the flight.

Earlier, on August 18, government had cancelled a scheduled flight to repatriate the Nepalis citing lack of quarantine facility for the incoming passengers. The NAC aircraft had then returned Kathmandu empty, leaving the passengers stranded in Dubai.

The cabinet later revised its earlier decision and allowed the rescue flights following widespread criticism from all quarters, including by the passengers in question.

From September 1, regular international flights will also resume, in which only Nepali nationals, diplomatic staffers, UN staffers from the countries with easy facility for PCR tests will be allowed entry.

Meanwhile, chartered flights will operate on recommendation of the diplomatic missions.

Four flights have been scheduled to bring back Nepalis from various countries on Sunday, as per Tribhuvan International Airport official.

