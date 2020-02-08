Tremors felt in far-western Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Tremors were felt in the far-western region of the country today.

The tremors were felt twice. Earthquake measuring 3.6 ML struck the region at 5:15 am and another measuring 5.3 ML in the Richter scale took place at 6:46 am, according to the Seismological Centre in Surkhet.

Epicentre of the first earthquake was Bajhang while that of the second was in Uttarakhand of India. The tremors were felt in Baitadi, Bajhang, Accham and other districts closeby.

No damage has been reported so far, according to the Centre.

