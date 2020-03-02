THT Online

KATHMANDU: With the increase in the cases of new coronavirus outbreak around the world, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has stepped up the health screening process for the passengers arriving in the country since Sunday.

The country’s sole international airport which had been checking the body temperature of passengers with the help of a ‘thermal scanner’ has added ‘thermal gun’ to take the body temperature from Sunday to enhance the health screening.

The airport has also started broadcasting information related to COVID-19 coronavirus in Nepali, English and Chinese languages, the press release issued by the airport management stated.

The TIA has also arranged the spraying of liquid sanitiser on passengers, stated the press statement.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook