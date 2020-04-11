TU postpones exams

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Tribhuvan University has decided to postpone all the exams to be conducted from mid-April till mid-June.

A notice issued by the Office of the Controller of Examinations on Friday stated that regular and partial exams of science and technology studies, management stream and education stream’s four-year BSc, BBS and BEd had been postponed until further notice.

The university added that all the exams of Post Graduate Diploma in Counselling Psychology, School Counselling and Post Graduate in Women Studies were also postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook