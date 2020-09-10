Truck plunges 100m into Lamjung’s Paundi River; no casualty

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: A truck transporting construction materials fell below the road in Sundar Bazaar of Lamjung district on Thursday morning.

According to Paundi-based police post, the 10-wheel truck (Ba 4 Kha) 1675) laden with iron rods, sacks of cement and others construction materials heading to Tinpiple in Rainas Municipality-6 of Lamjung district from Narayangadh in Chitwan district, veered off the road and plunged about 100 metres into Paundi River, at Sundar Bazaar, at around 5:45 am today.

“No one suffered casualties in the incident as the truck veered off the road when the driver, his assistant and two other manual workers travelling on the vehicle had got off while the driver was registering the entry at the police post,” the post’s in-charge Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Amrit Bahadur Bhujel said.

The ASI blamed the accident on the negligence on part of the driver since the truck was parked on an inclined road, and without putting any wheel chock.

Meanwhile, the truck driver, Santa Bahadur Baniya has been taken into police custody, ASI Bhujel informed.

Sundar Bazaar area very often witnesses the plunge of vehicles into either nearby Paundi or Marsyangdi rivers from time to time.

