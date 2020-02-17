Two arrested for gang-rape in Dhanusha

Brij Kumar Yadav

JANAKPURDHAM: Two persons, including an Indian national, have been arrested on the charge of raping a woman in Janakpur on Sunday evening.

The arrestees have been identified as Naresh Mahato, 25, of Aaurahi Municipality-7 in Mahottari district and Raghbendra Prasad Singh, 49, of Bihar state in India.

Police apprehended the duo from Bishwakarma Chowk in Janakpurdham on Monday morning after the 40-year-old victim filed a complaint of being gang-raped.

Other perpetrators involved in the heinous crime are on the run, informed Police Inspector Ashok Kumar Jha. The police, however, have refrained from disclosing how many were involved.

The arrestees, who are currently in the custody of Dhanusha Police, will be remanded into judicial custody for further investigation and action, stated Inspector Jha, adding that search is going on for the others.

Meanwhile, the victim has undergone a health check-up at Janakpurdham-based provincial hospital.

