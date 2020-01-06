Two arrested in Siraha gang-rape case

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: Police in Siraha district on Sunday night arrested two persons on the charge of gang-raping a woman in Gol Bazaar Municipality-6.

The arrested have been identified as Suresh Kumar Yadav of Bahuwadanda in Dhangadhimai Municipality-8 of Siraha district and Santosh Mahato of Gurudham in Gol Bazaar-2.

According to Gol Bazaar-based Area Police Office (APO), the woman was raped while she was on her way to visit her relatives in Gol Bazaar.

The woman had arrived at the bazaar late on Sunday evening, police said, and added that when she figured out that her mobile phone had no power, she went to charge it at Manakamana Hair Cutting Salon. Yadav and Mahato, who were at the salon, promised to charge her phone at their rented room nearby.

Inspector Janak Puri at the APO quoted the victim as saying that she waited at the salon for more than an hour and when they did not return her phone, she went to their room. The duo took the opportunity to fasten the door from inside and raped her.

Police were informed about the incident by locals. They found her crying by the roadside. Immediately, a team of security personnel deployed from the APO reached the site, rescued the victim, and rounded up the culprits. Police have also initiated a health check-up of the victim and the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is underway, police informed. According to locals, several others may have involved in the heinous crime.

