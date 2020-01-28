Two Biplav-led CPN cadres arrested in Rautahat

PRABHAT KUMAR JHA

RAUTAHAT: Rautahat Police have arrested two cadres of Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) on Tuesday morning.

District Secretary of Rautahat, Srijana Shahi, 34, of Khairahani Municipality-1, Chitwan and district committee member Durga Bal of Chandrapur Municipality-3 were taken into police custody.

The CPN cadres were arrested from two different houses in Chandrapur-3 by a team of police deployed from the Area Police Office, on the basis of a special information regarding their whereabouts.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raviraj Khadka of District Police Office (DPO), Rautahat, said the CPN cadres were arrested for seeking donations from local level representatives, traders, businesspersons, employees and threatening them if they did not comply.

The arrestees have also been accused of being involved in criminal activities such as torching Ncell towers at various locations.

Further investigation is underway, said police.

