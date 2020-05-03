Two children seriously hurt in cylinder explosion in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Two children sustained serious injuries when a cooking gas cylinder went off suddenly at a house in Abukhaireni Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district, on Sunday.

According to the District Police Office, Tanahu, two children, one aged 11 and 7 of the same family were seriously injured in the explosion. The injured victims are receiving treatment at Bharatpur-based hospital, police informed.

The incident occurred after gas leakage, injured two kids and caused minor damage to the room, this afternoon, police said.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

