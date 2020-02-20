Two construction vehicles set ablaze in Doti

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Two construction vehicles were set ablaze by unidentified groups in two different locations of Doti district on Wednesday night.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Singh Deuba at Doti District Police Office, an excavator (Ba 1 Ja 3267), belonging to Dusan Company was gutted at midnight in Chhapali of Sayal Rural Municipality-1 last night. The vehicle, which was used to repair and clear a branch road being constructed in the rural municipality, was torched at midnight, informed rural municipality chair Tej Bahadur Dumrel.

Similarly, a dozer (Ba 1 Ka 2159), belonging to Ontinetal Trading Enterprise, Kathmandu, parked at Kandisyaule of Adarsha Rural Municipality-3, was also set on fire by an unidentified group the same night.

Police have deployed personnel to the incident sites, informed District Police Office, Doti.

The banned Netra Bikram Chanda (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) has been suspected for the simultaneous arson attacks. However, Biplav-led CPN’s Doti In-charge has denied any involvement in the incidents, claiming that this was a conspiracy against the party.

