Two construction workers swept away by flood in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Two persons were swept away by the flooded river caused by the incessant rainfall, in Chure Rural Municipality-1 of Kailali district, on Sunday night.

Police have identified the deceased as Kamal Thapa (45) and Gopal BK (24) both of Krishnapur Municipality-4 in Kanchanpur district, informed Deputy Superintendent of Kailali District Police Office, Daksha Kumar Basnet

The two construction workers from Sahajpur-Bogatan road section construction site had been living under the tent at the bank of Pattada River, informed police.

Search and rescue operation is being carried out to find the missing persons, added DSP Basnet.

However, the continuous downpour is affecting the search operation, said Police Inspector Madhav Bishwokarma, in-charge at the Area Police Office Phaltude.

