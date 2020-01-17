Two cops suspended over prison escape

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, January 16

Rautahat District Police Office today suspended two policemen over last week’s prison break.

Ashok Raya Yadav of Rautahat’s Gadhimai Municipality-1, who had been serving 15 years jail sentence in Rautahat District Prison after being convicted in a kidnap-hostage-taking case, had escaped from confinement by cutting off electric supply on Sunday night.

Following the breakout, a probe committee led by District Administration Office administrative Officer Kirannidhi Tiwari was set up. The committee also comprised Inspector Nabin Kumar Singh and National Investigation Inspector Maya Shankar Singh and was given three days to submit its report.

The report submitted to Chief District Officer Kiran Thapa yesterday, has shown weaknesses on the part of office assistant Ekaramul Haq, sub-inspector Ram Sarobar Singh, assistant sub-inspector Dinanath Prasad Yadav, head constable Niraj Kumar Singh and constable Mahananda Prasad Yadav leading to the breakout, that night.

According to SP Rabiraj Khadka, constable Yadav and head constable Singh were suspended and suspension of two others had been recommended to police headquarters in Kathmandu. “As for the remaining one, police have obtained six days’ remand from the court and are investigating his role in the escape,” said Khadka.

A version of this article appears in print on January 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook