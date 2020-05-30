Two COVID-19 cases detected in Sankhuwasabha

BHOJPUR: Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Sankhuwasabha district for the first time, on Saturday.
Among the infected is a 23-year-old male of Khandbari Municipality-7 and a 22-year-old male of Panchkhapan Municipality-1 in the district, confirmed Spokesperson of the District Health Office, Roshan Shrestha.
Both the aforementioned persons had journeyed from India on May 26 and were quarantined at the Tumlingtar-based quarantine facility.
The patients were confirmed to have had contracted the infection through RT-PCR tests conducted at Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital.
Preparations are underway to shift the persons in isolation through ambulance.
The spread of the respiratory infection can now be witnessed across 53 districts in the country, evident of the fact that the pandemic is fast progressing.
